OMG! When the story broke about Alec Skarlatos laughing on a podcast called “Drinkin Bros” about strangling women during sex, I was appalled. How about him confessing to hitting “Like” on photos of scantily clad underage girls? Not enough to disgust Republicans? Many of the online comments still support Alec. Is there nothing that will turn off these people? Bill Clinton did some things in office that helped me personally but when the story came out about him and Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office, I was disgusted. You can google Alec's story in the Oregon Capitol Chronicles for more details.

Then there’s the story about Skarlatos taking the money he had left after his last run for Representative and putting it into a fund to help veterans. There were many thousands of dollars which he took back for this year’s campaign. It was decided to be legal but still sounds kind of skeezy to me.

