OMG! When the story broke about Alec Skarlatos laughing on a podcast called “Drinkin Bros” about strangling women during sex, I was appalled. How about him confessing to hitting “Like” on photos of scantily clad underage girls? Not enough to disgust Republicans? Many of the online comments still support Alec. Is there nothing that will turn off these people? Bill Clinton did some things in office that helped me personally but when the story came out about him and Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office, I was disgusted. You can google Alec's story in the Oregon Capitol Chronicles for more details.
Then there’s the story about Skarlatos taking the money he had left after his last run for Representative and putting it into a fund to help veterans. There were many thousands of dollars which he took back for this year’s campaign. It was decided to be legal but still sounds kind of skeezy to me.
This time around Alec has some very savvy advisors on his team. If you had a chance to see his recent debate, he almost sounded like a liberal. The World covered the debate and the various topics. Remember the video of him saying that if there’s a chance to overturn Roe vs Wade that he thinks we should go for it? Well now, seeing how many moderates are in his district, he says he would not vote for banning abortions nationwide. It’s a state issue. That’s a chicken way out. According to this last debate, he’s for the the Affordable Care Act. He would cut out investment banks and foreign interests buying up properties to help our housing crisis. Wow. I could almost vote for him EXCEPT that as a newby in Congress he will have little power. He will do whatever his elder statesmen tell him to do. You can bet that one of his first ideas to hit the trashcan would be term limits. Would Lindsey Graham or Mitch McConnell stand for that. NO!
Alec looks like a nice wholesome fellow on the surface. He never gets flustered and says all the right things. But, remember, besides being an army hero, he is an actor. And actors can seem to be many things. I’m voting for Val Hoyle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In