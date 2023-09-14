The federal government’s interest in developing wind energy off the Southern Oregon Coast stems from a Department of Energy initiative called “Floating Offshore Wind Shot.” The DOE states “floating offshore wind is key to transitioning dense population centers to clean energy” and one of the initiative’s goals is to “bring power onshore to areas of high demand.” The initiative requires industrial grade ports, electrical grid upgrades, reasonable proximity to supply chains and a local workforce.
Coos and Curry counties do not qualify as areas of high demand. This region also fails the supply chain proximity and local workforce criteria.
