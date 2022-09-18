Coos Bay is home to a diverse array of people, from fishermen and loggers, to school teachers and medical professionals. Many of us have differing goals for our area, but if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s this: we love our beach. The stunning coastline is one of the best things about living in this area, and we can all agree on the need to protect it. But what does protection look like as we navigate climate change? Thankfully, there are several upcoming events to discuss that, and more, as a community.
Federal agencies are exploring floating offshore wind off of Oregon’s South Coast, near the cities of Coos Bay and Brookings. Initially, 3 gigawatts of electricity could be generated by the wind farm, enough to power over 2 million homes. We are at a very early stage of the offshore wind process – there won’t be a fully developed proposal right away. At this moment South Coast communities must advocate for a process that works for and benefits our communities, not outside corporate interests.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In