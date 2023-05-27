I’ve noticed from time to time The World confuses its editorial stance with its journalistic obligations. For example, on May 16, page A4, “State Rep. Boice Issues Statement . . .”, in the first paragraph is the following sentence: Republicans plan on doing everything within our power to uphold the law, including seeking remedy from the courts for the unlawful actions by the presiding officers.”
When a news article says “our power” one can assume it is using the editorial “we”’ “us” “our” and that, in this case, “Republicans” and “The World” are one and the same. Has The World determined that “unlawful actions” are being conducted by the “presiding officers?” I don’t think so. But it sounds like it. I suggest that political press releases be looked at more closely. At least pretend to be objective.
