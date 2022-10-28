Regarding the front page of The World (Fri 10/14/22) requesting voters to pass the jail tax levy, I question the prudence (or lack thereof) of quoting John Sweet “basically, if you commit a property crime, you won’t serve any time whatsoever in jail, etc.”
Perhaps there are still a few potential thieves/criminals who haven’t tried this yet and are still thinking about committing some sort of property crime. Nothing quite like giving a valuable “heads up” welcome to those involved ? Maybe John Sweet’s information can best be dispersed at “all” city council meetings if not already done so (Bandon was mentioned) instead of front page news.
