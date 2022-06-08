I was happy to see the library bond measure failed. Many people saw an issue with the location that the city had chosen. I actually sort of liked the idea of tucking the library away into John Topits. My main issue with the proposal was the fact that it would be a multi-million-dollar project that the people simply cannot afford.
There are far too many things chipping away our paychecks for the citizens of this impoverished community to afford what is, as I see it, a luxury. The fact is that North Bend has an excellent library, and it’s very much underutilized.
The mayor and councilors can say whatever they want about how many library visits the libraries get. If you’re curious, go to either of the libraries every now and then, and note how few people are actually in there at any given time.
Should the Coos Bay Library become unusable (and I doubt it would, at any point in near future), Coos Bay should simply allocate some funds to the city of North Bend to subsidize Coos Bay residents’ use of the Coos Bay library. Is that ideal? No, but we also don’t live in an ideal world, do we?
If you didn’t notice, most of the residents in the area are broke. If our median household income were double what it currently is, maybe I’d feel differently.
Julian Ramos
Coos Bay
