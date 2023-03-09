John, you sound like someone who is a bit resentful of living ‘paycheck to paycheck’. Not that you shouldn’t be.
The millions of Americans in your view, are in reality the majority of Americans. Living that paycheck to paycheck, without enough paycheck to actually live.
Homelessness, rough sleeping it’s called in the UK, is a symptom of the problem. Some of the folks you’re talking about were reduced to living on the street because of substance abuse, namely illegal drugs. For every one of those, there are five or more who got there by other routes and for different reasons. Some of them may become drug addicts because of the experience. A few.
But most will not. They’ll be too busy working at finding food, shelter, warmth if possible. A safe place to sleep. It’s a full-time job, living on the street. And sometimes it’ll drive a participant who otherwise was fully functional societal-wise into a mental breakdown, psychosis.
I’ll venture a guess that you have never experienced living on the street for any great length of time. Labeling all homeless as drug addicts, as if that was enough to disregard them as human beings altogether, is immoral. It’s ugly and wrong. And, it draws attention away from the problem. Homeless people are not the problem John.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In