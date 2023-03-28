Putting in a Container port is promoted by politicians who do not live in the community. While a deep-water port sounds like a boom, a reality check is needed.
It will bring a lot of heavy traffic and our roads and railroad are not up to it. Housing demand will go up and infrastructure costs will go up. Shipping is the wild west and ships can be dirty and dangerous.
Ports are notorious for crime, both organized and opportunist. They are a hub for Smuggling goods and drugs. There is dangerous cargo at times (Beirut) human trafficking and theft are common. Ports can attract to an area an influx of drugs and prostitution.
How busy it will be is a guess. The container port business has shifted from the West Coast to the East Coast with the completion of improvements to the Panama Canal. The politicians think it’s a good idea but then they do not live here. Public safety and livability are what make a city we want to live in.
