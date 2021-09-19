Not real Trump supporters
TSINO's, Trump Supporters in Name Only, are common in Coos County and across the nation. They claim to support the 45th president, waving banners, holding rallies and writing placards. They are not what they claim.
Arguably, Trump's finest achievement was his "Warp Speed" program to quickly develop and distribute a vaccine(s) against the highly contagious COVID-19. COVID-19 was and is a public health challenge that only a vaccine can conquer - though quality masks and social distancing help reduce risks. American drug companies rose to the challenge. Trump claimed the victory and took the vaccine. TSINO's denigrate their hero's finest achievement by refusing to be vaccinated.
Nationwide, districts with the greatest support votes for Trump have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Coos County reflects that pattern. TSINO's undermine the legacy of the 45th president by their behavior. They fail to support President Trump. Worse, as COVID-19 preys heavily on the elderly, TSINO's - by their vaccination inaction - aid in reducing future Republican votes. Elderly voters skew strongly Republican. Elderly deaths harm Republican voters disproportionally. The Democrats may be secretly smiling at the stupidity of TSINO's willingly doing nothing as Republican voting ranks thin.
Real Trump supporters have gotten the vaccine, wear quality masks and socially distance. They honor the "Warp Speed" legacy of the Trump Administration. They realize the danger of Covid-19 to the general public and to elderly Republican voters in particular. Real Trump supporters are not the unvaccinated.
Dick Wagner
North Bend
