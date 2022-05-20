I don’t believe anybody sets about purposely to terminate a pregnancy on a whim. It obviously is a personal, moral decision forced by unexpected circumstances. I do believe adding the intrusive weight of governmental regulation adds an unwelcome burden to the situation.
A person’s health decisions should be considered a feature of one’s life that no government should interfere with. (Don’t get me started about insurance companies…) I’m reasonably sure the men who formulated the Constitution were not envisioning all of the changes to societal norms this country has experienced since 1787, yet they had the vision to state a framework for protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms irrespective of societal advances.
The 4th Amendment to the US Constitution clearly states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, … shall not be violated, ….” However, while it does not qualify the “people” it refers to, it may be reasonably assumed it is the same “we the people” who rebelled against tyranny and approved the document.
Since the Supreme Court has historically been deemed the arbiter of defining the intent of the framers of this document, one can only imagine the criteria these jurists must cogitate, because, like all of us, they weren’t alive then. For me, it’s very difficult to imagine the term “… right to life, …” as conceived by 18th century slave owning men - that the pro-life community refers to in the Constitution’s Preamble - was intended to apply to unborn persons.
I wonder why those who have complained about “government over-reach” and “nanny state” regulations don’t see that happening when it comes to the abortion issue.
Terry Moore
North Bend
