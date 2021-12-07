Like Sharon Ramirez (Nov. 30 Letters), I also noticed a band of adolescent adults, wearing military style BDU fatigues and carrying assault style rifles in Coos Bay.
Those weapons are not usually used for hunting or for target practice, the traditional use of guns in Coos County. They are designed for one purpose: to kill people. I wonder who
these "play soldiers" think they would like to kill with their assault rifles? I suppose the open carry laws give them the legal right to carry them, but if I were a business in Coos Bay, I would not allow them in my establishment. I don't know who they are or what they're up to, but I will avoid Coos Bay until these guys go home.
Lionel Youst
Allegany
