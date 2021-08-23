What a very sad display of leadership and community control at the meeting At the Owen Building on August 21. A small unruly mob descended on the meeting to promote their nonsense about no masks and vaccines and to cause trouble.
Sweet and Cribbins were just carrying out county policy by wearing mask. Main however was not masked and just sit there letting the mob take control of a county meeting. Where was law enforcement? Why was Main allowed to not wear his mask? If he can't abide by county rules, then why is he even a commissioner?
As the Delta strain cripples the county, state and nation how can these nutty wackos claim there right to infect more people, some who will die from a disease that has a very effective safe vaccine. Personal rights don't include spreading a deadly disease to you friends and neighbors.
Dianne Crowford
Coquille
