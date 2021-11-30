I have lived in Oregon's Bay Area for 30 years. I've always shopped local except during the pandemic, before my COVID shots. Then I relied on Amazon. In the past, I've enjoyed the Coos Bay restaurants, especially Sumin's, and Benetti's before it closed.
Unfortunately I will no longer be shopping in Coos Bay until someone in authority gets a backbone and stands up to the gun-toting men who stood around on November 26 on 101 and Anderson, trying to intimidate people. I urge other citizens to boycott Coos Bay merchants until the gun crowd disappears. If no one stands up to them, it will only get worse. Let your favorite businesses know why you're not shopping in Coos Bay. Tell your friends. Notify the Coos Bay mayor and city councilmen. Spread the word. If you don't stand up to them, who will?
Until the past few years, as an involved citizen, I usually wrote one letter a month to The World. Now, at age 85, I'm hoping some of the younger citizens will take up the slack. In the meantime, I'm back to shopping on Amazon and eating out only in North Bend until someone does something about the gun-toting riffraff in Coos Bay. They add nothing to the local scenery, believe me. Especially during the holiday season. Maybe someone could find them jobs.
Sharon Ramirez
Noth Bend
