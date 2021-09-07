Sheriff Zanni’s declaration to not uphold the state mask mandate (no state vaccine mandate exists) using the Nuremburg Code as his guide - “…no one should be forced to take measures such as wearing a mask or getting a vaccine,” is spurious reasoning at best. The Nuremburg Code was born out of the Nazi experimentations on people against their will. If you consult reputable sources, such fullfact.org you will find a proper explanation of the Code, how it is used, and how it is misused, as Mr. Zanni has done. To quote Dr. Julian Sheather of the British Medical Association, “Drawing a link between this final roll out of these vaccines and what the Nazi doctors were doing is morally grotesque.”
The thought that wearing a mask is somehow an experimentation on humans is, well, really out there. Think about operating rooms for the last hundred years. Masking works for inhibiting the spread of disease. For this pandemic, we will not get past it without using all the tools at our disposal. The vaccine without the other measures won’t do it.
There are people who should not get the vaccine for medical or age class reasons. The rest of the population who refuse to be vaccinated are the ones the virus is working through now, and the variant can transmit through all, vaccinated or not. What the anti-vaccination and anti-maskers are doing is helping the virus and ultimately possibly killing their neighbors if not themselves.
I would guess most of us know of someone personally who has died from Covid or is suffering long-haul symptoms. I know of no one who has been harmed by wearing a mask, quite the contrary. The only experimentation going on against peoples’ will may be the one by Zanni and his ilk ignoring the science and facts to push some twisted form of personal rights at the expense of others’ health.
Another quote comes to mind here, by Albert Einstein:
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”
Jamie Fereday
Coos Bay
