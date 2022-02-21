Replacing the current Coos Bay Library with a new one next to John Topits Park is a terrible idea. There are already two libraries that North Bend and Empire residents have easy access to (SWOCC and North Bend Library), so why add a third library in that area and leave anyone south of Mingus Park with nothing?
The new spot is not within walking or biking distance for most CB residents so the new location would only be accessible by car or bus for them. The bus does not run on weekends or in the evening.
The main users of public libraries are kids, the elderly, and those with low incomes. This move will make it much harder for those groups to use the library. And justifying the move by saying the current library is in the tsunami zone is a joke. The new location is closer to the ocean and has less hills protecting it. If a full blown tsunami ever reaches the current library's location, it'll wipe out most of Coos Bay anyway, not that it's a realistic threat.
Bill Bell
North Bend
