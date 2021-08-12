I agree with Bill Bell on seemingly limitless PC letters in Tuesday's newspaper page 5. Page 1 of the same newspaper has the “Coos Bay Council considering flag policy.”
In my opinion, we are all of the same race...the human race. We are all citizens of the United States or at least wannabes. We are residents of the state of Oregon. Do we really want our councilors, and do our councilors, who are likely to lose votes no matter which they they vote and such devisive issues, to dictate whose flag can and cannot be flown?
To be PC, I would suggest that a week, maybe in rainy mid-January, be set aside so any person who wants to fly a flag and can afford the cost of city personnel to hoist and lower it can fly any ol' flag. Brown-eyed Chevy owners who feed their children peanut butter and jelly sandwiches could even fly their own flag much to the disgust of blue-eyed Ford owners who feed their kids peanut butter and jam sandwiches.
Charlotte Keopke
Coos Bay
