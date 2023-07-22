The recent LTE submitted by a reader denying the death of Alonzo Tucker was a lynching in Coos Bay left me incredulous as to the writer’s interpretation of lynching. Their Webster Dictionary quote on lynching had [hanging] in parens as an example of what could be a lynching, which is not definitive of lynching, merely an example. This absolutely irate letter writer, claimed because Alonzo Tucker was shot before he was hanged, it was not a lynching.

Does the writer also believe the homicide in Texas of James Byrd, Jr., which shocked our nation [James Byrd Jr. was a black American man who was murdered by three white men, two of whom were avowed white supremacists, in Jasper, Texas, on June 7, 1998. Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer, and John King dragged him for three miles behind a Ford pickup truck along an asphalt road. -Wikipedia] wasn’t a lynching because he was tied to the back of a pickup truck and dragged to his death instead of hung from a tree?

