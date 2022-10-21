John Briggs is the best choice for myor of North Bend. I hope all residents will read about his values, direction, and vision for our city. He’s ready to step up to the challenge of our city’s needs and has plenty of past experience in our government.
John really listens to citizens’ concerns. As a CPA, he knows how to work within the city’s budget and will utilize the funds efficiently….no more “secret” meetings. Times have changed and our council members also need to change. Please consider John Briggs for our next mayor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In