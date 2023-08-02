I had placed an item on yesterday’s work session agenda concerning the long-dormant North Bend Parks Committee, but Mayor Engelke immediately gave the floor to the City Administrator who gave lengthy though inaccurate comments on the Committee’s history. My planned remarks were relegated to second place. Hands off my agenda items, Mayor Engelke!

Council declined to make any change. Parks will continue to meet only when Council refers something. The last opportunity was a memorial bench policy. Nope, no way!

0
1
0
1
1





Online Poll

Do you plan to pump your own gas when it becomes legal in Oregon?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments