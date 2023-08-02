I had placed an item on yesterday’s work session agenda concerning the long-dormant North Bend Parks Committee, but Mayor Engelke immediately gave the floor to the City Administrator who gave lengthy though inaccurate comments on the Committee’s history. My planned remarks were relegated to second place. Hands off my agenda items, Mayor Engelke!
Council declined to make any change. Parks will continue to meet only when Council refers something. The last opportunity was a memorial bench policy. Nope, no way!
The last meeting was September 2021.
I have three comments for Mr. Milliron and Mayor Engelke on Council’s July 11th meeting.
First, the Consent Calendar is for matters not needing discussion, like paying the bills. A contract for eight acres of understory removal with heavy equipment in the Simpson Park forest should never, ever have been on the Consent Calendar, and I pulled it.
Second, volunteer Jim Behlends confirmed that during February’s Bay Area Beautification work party in Ferry Road Park, Mr. Milliron and Mayor Engelke told him the Pittum Loop understory would be completely removed, and the City was in search of grant funding. So, the plan was there since February, but was never brought to Council. I did not appreciate learning of this significant project during a work session review of the next day’s meeting agenda! Do not treat me like a rubber stamp.
Third, on July 10th, one person gave public comment against the understory removal. After the person left, Mr. Milliron told Council, “You only had one person speak against the plan, and a councilor called him!” Your message was clear - feel free to disregard the comment! Mr. Milliron, it is not your job to pan a Public Comment.
These several matters are entwined: the dormant North Bend Parks Committee, the Simpson forest understory removal and the potential to declare park property as surplus for new housing, also discussed at the July 10th work session. It would be convenient to disregard a Parks Committee when planning major changes to City parks. It could happen, but that really would require a ‘rubber stamp’ Council.
