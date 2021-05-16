Can a tolerant community tolerate intolerance, or does that defeat the tolerance? Should an inclusive community allow exclusivity, or would that defeat inclusivity?
Everybody has the right to their opinion, but what about when opinions are about whether others have that right too, or other rights, or any rights, or the right to even live? These are questions I have to pose to people when I talk about a subject. I'm often ignored, dismissed, shouted down on or suppressed on when I try to bring it up. Will they even allow this keyword? Fascism. That word doesn't have one rigid definition, no more than capitalism or continent or rock music.
Things require analysis, one that takes into account history, ideology, philosophy etc. If we can define the common characteristics, tropes of that word, then not only do we understand it more, but it can be applied to what we see around us. There's a certain festival being put on by a certain group this May in Bandon, and there's plenty of right-wing politicians, radio personalities and "faith" organizations attending (some more about "faith" then others). The rhetoric espoused publicly by these folks varies from problematic-but-maybe-a-simple-mistake to clear, dare I say, fascist, dog whistles and rhetoric that sounds nearly the same as fascists of the past.
When Nazis were scapegoating Jews and ruthlessly going after Socialists and leftists, they were making the same accusations and implications we see from the far-right: Elitist globalist (Jewish) Marxists are trying to wipe out white people/Aryan race. From there, they can demonize everybody but themselves, and simply say their fascism is innocent and a necessary thing to fight this threat.
As there have been more right-wing rallies here over the past few years, there's been a rise in racist graffiti and racial incidents. I've wrote about their violence before in my piece "Violence of the Paranoid," but the point is we're actually already seeing the repercussions of allowing this intolerance in this community, and I'm sure we'd like to stop that before it goes any further. If you understand that, then stand against them.
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay
