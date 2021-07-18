I have sent in two or three letters by now about the local fascists that I guess I can't name if this opinion piece is to be accepted. The World hasn't accepted them or published them. So, let me do my best and play the game of vagueness to make my point.
The World reported on Jan 6th that 14 from Bandon went to the D.C. insurrection, however there's still been relatively no discussion of this. Bandon Western World reported the Freedom Faith and Family Festival with a favorable bias. An event that a hate group leader, multiple q-anon conspiracy theorists and the very D.C. insurrectionists you reported on attended. Now we see that people that attended these events continually get a pass.
One of the fascist radio hosts gets to roam to farmers market with a petition. The main D.C. insurrectionist is in two public offices now. The band that played at the FFF Festival is supposed to play at the Silver Linings event and Coos County Fair. We have a responsibility in this community to hold these people accountable and stand against the intolerance they stand for. No tolerance for intolerance.
Kamryn Stringfield
Coos Bay
