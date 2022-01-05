Only recently it’s been announced by the Coos County Airport Authority that they intend to develop airport property along Colorado Avenue, Arthur Street and Connecticut in Airport Heights. The authority wants to clear cut 90% of the trees, scrape the land, surround it by a chain link and barbed wire security fence and develop in accordance to an unannounced plan.
While nobody is opposed to development in principle, there are many ways to go about that process. Selective cutting can be done as new buildings are approved in a manner that invites public input, preserves the essential forest character and wildlife habitat, minimizes the carbon footprint and complies with community standards. The buildings can be designed to complement the forest and vice versa for an aesthetic minimally intrusive coexistence respectful of natural values and the character of the adjoining neighborhoods. Area residents can be invited to inform the authority what is important to the neighborhood’s wellbeing and sense of place.
Or one can pursue a ‘Scorched Earth’ policy. Apparently, that’s what the Coos County Airport Authority prefers. Never mind the Airport Heights neighborhood. Trash the beauty of the place. Scrape the forest, put up barbed wire, destroy the wildlife habitat. Eliminate the wind break that protects adjacent residences. Forget about the carbon footprint wipe out property values and trash a neighborhood’s quality of life.
The authority knows their plan will devastate the area. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have announced it just before the holidays to a bare handful of homeowners. They held a brief, hardly noticed ‘comment session’ just before Christmas. And their response to those few neighbors who managed to show up: “No Comment.”
The Airport Authority’s deforestation plan is a travesty in the making. It demonstrates a profound disrespect for North Bend citizens and makes a mockery of environmental stewardship.
The Coos County Airport District is governed by its elected Board: Helen Mineau, Mike Collins, Brent Pahls, Joe Benetti and Jason Bell. Tell them what you think at info@flyoth.com and/or 541-756-8531. Please do so now. There’s no time to waste!
Ken Bonetti
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In