Of the 21 new laws listed in a report in the January 1 Oregonian, 16 were approved by an overwhelming majority in both the state Senate and the state House of Representatives. The new laws address everything from public meetings law to affordable housing, racial equity to police reform and more. It is encouraging to see that our legislators in Salem could put aside partisan differences for the benefit of the people they serve.
With at least one glaring exception. While there are 30 state senators, the vote tally for that legislative body never reached that number. As we in Senate District #1 are well aware, the person who was elected to represent us in the state Senate, Dallas Heard, refused to vote. Consequently, our voice was never heard.
In Senate District #1, in round numbers, there are 38,000 registered Republicans, 21,500 registered Democrats and 36,000 non-affiliated voters. One must conclude that our lack of representation in the Oregon senate lies squarely at the feet of the local Republican parties. It is also clear that only the local Republican parties have the means to call for Mr. Heard’s resignation, and to find a person to replace him who will show up and vote.
Pat Sherman
Roseburg
