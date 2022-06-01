The AK-47 and similar assault weapons are designed for one purpose: to kill people. They have no other use but are quite handy if you happen to be in the Army, at war. They have no use among civilians in civil society. Neither do artillery pieces, or nuclear weapons for that matter. Assault style rifles are available to the public because they make a lot of money for those who manufacture and sell them. We know they are profitable because of the massive sums contributed to our politicians through the National Rifle Association and associated entities. Its all about money, lots of it.  And people die violently, lots of them.

The gun lobby would emphasize mental health. The problem, they say, is that people with mental health problems are the ones who do the killing. Yes, but  anyone who thinks they need an AK-47 has a mental health problem. The very fact that they want one should be all that’s needed to prove they are too nuts to be allowed to buy one.  Ipso facto.

 

Lionel Youst 

Allegany

