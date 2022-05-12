$20 million for a library right now is not what this community needs. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but brick and mortar libraries are not where the world is going.
Is it for the kids? Well no, they have their schools and enormous internet resources. So it's not for the kids then who? I'll tell you who. Read the tiny sentence on the ballot referring to "emergency sheltering" and you can figure out who's going to be there on a cold winter day and it isn't the kids.
$20 million to build and god only knows how much to operate annually. Brick and mortar libraries are obsolete for learning. Times have moved on and here we are nagging the hard working folks of the city again just like our last bond which is barely paid off to fix the old library. Then there's the gas pipeline bond. How many times will we be fooled?
John Chaplin
Coos Bay
