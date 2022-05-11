The proposed Coos Bay offshore wind site overlaps with historic "Operation Desktop" underwater missile silo sites. This was a highly-classified cold-war seafloor-based antiballistic nuclear missile system greenlit by Nixon and built by Summa corporation.
It violated the ABM treaty and encroached on the Seabed Arms Control Treaty. California-based Naval Electromagnetic command and control testing led to a wave of significant Coos Bay and Eugene health problems in March 1978, as both cities found themselves inundated with microwave radiation.
A problem with offshore industrial activity such as wind farm construction or oil rig drilling is it can act as the cover story for installation and/or refurbishment of seabed missile silos and weapons systems. I urge the Interior department to add an arms control inspection protocol to the Coos Bay proposal so that the region does not get painted as a nuclear target.
Thomas Busse
Portland
