As a life long resident of North Bend, I watched city government for many years. Over the last few years, I have watched the city government spend taxpayer money on frivolous projects. They all have their pet projects to fund.
Spending more money on the homeless people is a waste of time and resources. Most homeless people don’t want to do anything to better themselves.. They prefer to bum off state and city programs that offer free services and don’t want to help work to support their lifestyles.
