As a life long resident of North Bend, I watched city government for many years. Over the last few years, I have watched the city government spend taxpayer money on frivolous projects. They all have their pet projects to fund.

Spending more money on the homeless people is a waste of time and resources. Most homeless people don’t want to do anything to better themselves.. They prefer to bum off state and city programs that offer free services and don’t want to help work to support their lifestyles.

2
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments