There is rarely a day goes by that I don’t get dunned for money by politicians. If it isn’t the RNC, it's the DNC. If it isn’t Trump, it's Biden. If it isn’t any of them directly, its one committee or another supporting one of them. I’m even getting requests for money from some obscure congressman I never heard of from back east somewhere. The 2022 election season will soon be upon us and we can expect to be further deluged by requests for money from state and local aspirants. “Enough,” I say!
With the help of social media, broadcast media, print media and our inherently partisan and divided nation, we have created a hydra-headed monster with a voracious appetite for money, your money and my money. Monsters have no time for conducting the peoples’ business. It has no moral compass to guide its decision making. Its eyes are not on doing what is best for America. No, it only has eyes for money – your money and my money.
When I give money, I want to see it goes directly to a candidate who I believe will do right by our country. Money that goes to a Mega PAC pays for a lot of overhead and what is left may go to candidates of which I don’t approve. No matter what they tell you, there is no practical way to hold the organizers accountable. My views these days are quite Hamiltonian in nature – political parties are bad and, left unchecked history tells us, can lead to civil war as it has here, in England and many other countries throughout history.
We have created this monster and what is worse, we continue to feed it. The more we feed it the stronger it becomes and the more ineffective our government gets. It is high time to forget about parties and focus on candidates that will work together responsibly and actually accomplish something other than marketing a T-shirt or a beer cozy with a snappy slogan to titillate your senses. Grow up, America, before it is too late.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
