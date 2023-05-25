I have been asked by several people to write a Letter to the Editor like I used to do, but I feel nobody really wants to hear what I have to say, because everyone has their minds made up and I am never going to change them.

People don’t want to hear TRUTH anymore. People are afraid to watch FOX NEWS because they don’t want to really see what is going on with their own eyes.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning an in-state or out-of-state summer vacation?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments