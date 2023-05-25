I have been asked by several people to write a Letter to the Editor like I used to do, but I feel nobody really wants to hear what I have to say, because everyone has their minds made up and I am never going to change them.
People don’t want to hear TRUTH anymore. People are afraid to watch FOX NEWS because they don’t want to really see what is going on with their own eyes.
If I watch BIDEN stumbling in his speeches and telling outright lies that everyone knows is a lie. And telling so many false stories that make no sense, then I am watching him do this, I know what I just seen. But liberals don’t want to really see this so they watch stations such as CNN and MSNBC that won’t show them BIDEN’S bumbling idiot speeches, only speeches he reads correctly from his teleprompter. His mistakes are hidden from liberals who are kept in the dark about anything BIDEN does wrong. So my advising anyone to vote for Republicans is going unheard.
People seem to like our high prices in the grocery store, our high gas prices, our high rent prices, etc. Can you tell me what has went good since BIDEN got in office? No, you cannot, because nothing has gotten better, only worse. Have you been watching all the people rushing over the border the last few days?
You don’t like Trump, fine, but our country was going in the right direction with him. I don’t care about his harsh words, or insults, or girlfriends, that so many of you worry so much about, even tho most of you have done similar things or made bad decisions in life. I probably won’t be here to vote again, but please don’t make another mistake and vote Democrat.
