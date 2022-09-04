I am writing to express my serious concern over the Airport District's plans to move forward with the construction of a perimeter fence around the entire 35+ acre wooded area in the Airport Heights area of North Bend.

The rationale for this fence is that it is supposedly needed to prevent homeless camping on airport property. However, there is no homeless camping on airport property. I have requested and received records of such incidents on airport property from the North Bend Police Department. The records show that there have not been any since the beginning of the year that a perimeter fence would have prevented. None.

