I am writing to express my serious concern over the Airport District's plans to move forward with the construction of a perimeter fence around the entire 35+ acre wooded area in the Airport Heights area of North Bend.
The rationale for this fence is that it is supposedly needed to prevent homeless camping on airport property. However, there is no homeless camping on airport property. I have requested and received records of such incidents on airport property from the North Bend Police Department. The records show that there have not been any since the beginning of the year that a perimeter fence would have prevented. None.
If there is no reason for this fence, what are the downsides? First, it would look terrible and totally change the current natural park-like atmosphere of the area. Large numbers of people walk, jog and cycle through this area every day. Some of the areas would be inaccessible since not all of the current trails would be accessible by gates. Second, there are a fairly large number of deer, including doe with their fawns, who currently inhabit this 35+ acre area. They would totally lose this habitat. Also, will someone explain to me why we should spend $2 million plus of taxpayer money for a fence we don't need?
There is another potential problem I have not seen addressed. If this fence is constructed with the limited gates currently planned, how would fire department personnel be able to respond to a wildfire? Has this fencing proposal has been shared with the North Bend Fire Department who would be responding to such an emergency? I don't see how the fire department would be able to get personnel and equipment in to some of the areas where the brush and dry grasses have been growing back since the recent brush clearing. This would result in increased risk of property damage to both the residences and businesses in the area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In