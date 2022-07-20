I’m reading about the proposed levy to increase the number of Coos County Jail beds from the high 40s to 100-150. Some of the problems not mentioned in the article is the lack of staff to prosecute the law breakers. 

Our Oregon legislature continues to change laws that protect the criminal and negate their bad choices while harming the hard working, law abiding citizen. Increasing property taxes won’t fix these issues. Cite and release has become the norm in our county. There’s no fear of punishment. Read Isaiah 5: 20-23.

Scott Frasieur

Coos Bay

