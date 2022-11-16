The small group of people that caused trouble at the commissioners meeting were out of line. I don’t care about your politics, yelling and disorder have NO Place at a public meeting. Sweet spoke to the unruly group to try to calm them down while Main just sit there looking at the ceiling. I’ve had it with Taylor trying to disrupt meetings. There is no excuse for that kind of behavior.

Alan Johnson

