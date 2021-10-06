My wife and I, as well as our three children, are thankful graduates of the North Bend School system. We received an education that got us started on career paths as a teacher/coach, a librarian, a website designer, a marketing operations manager and a journalist. The North Bend School District has an outstanding history of progress and we support the current bond measure to keep alive the tradition of excellence.
The seeds of this innovation date back over 120 years when patrons of North Bend voted to fund Central Elementary School downtown and then expand to create the first four-year high school program in the county. Patrons voted to increase opportunities for students in the 1910s when a new three-story brick high school near Pony Slough was completed with the county’s first indoor swimming pool, music program and an innovative science lab. They voted, in 1926, to build a new community building in downtown North Bend for athletics, drama and other school events and supported funding a new athletic field and gymnasium on campus in the 1930s. In the 1950s, the district worked with the city to create and manage the North Bend Municipal Pool – a facility ranked as one of the top three pools in the nation at the time - so that every student could learn how to swim.
A new junior high was constructed and an entirely new high school campus was rebuilt in the 1960s. In the 1970s, district patrons approved a bond to build new school (North Bay), passed a bond to build the current gymnasium and created teaching positions for science and physical education specialists. The 1980s saw the high school’s forest products class win a national vocational education award, an English instructor named Oregon’s Teacher of Year, and the school receive the “Excellence in Education Award” from the U.S. Department of Education. The North Bend Community Scholarship Fund was the first-of-its kind innovation supported by community members of the 1990s. Three years ago, the trades center building at NBHS bolstered the vocational arts.
Through it all, the district has provided countless opportunities to our youth because patrons kept up with the times, maintained or built new facilities and hired outstanding staff to lead its programs. Look on the district’s website at the superlative list of graduates inducted into the North Bend High “Hall of Fame” (another South Coast first) to see the success stories. You can also see the particulars of this current bond measure at the website. Let’s keep up with the tradition of excellence in North Bend. We owe the current young people of our district the same quality of innovative opportunities that existed for past North Bend students.
Steven Greif
North Bend
