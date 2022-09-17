White privilege is a Marxist myth, but American privilege is a demonstrable reality.

Critical Theory of class struggle was the brainchild of the Marxist Frankfort School in Germany, from 1923 to 1933. Facing Nazi opposition, they fled here to Columbia University and elsewhere. After decades, their group realized class conflict would never succeed in America, so the Marxists began developing Critical Race Theory, launched in 1989. The idea was to promote racial tension as endemic and incurable (except through Marxist revolution). This is recently infiltrating American public education, promoting their new buzz-word doctrine, White privilege.

