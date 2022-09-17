White privilege is a Marxist myth, but American privilege is a demonstrable reality.
Critical Theory of class struggle was the brainchild of the Marxist Frankfort School in Germany, from 1923 to 1933. Facing Nazi opposition, they fled here to Columbia University and elsewhere. After decades, their group realized class conflict would never succeed in America, so the Marxists began developing Critical Race Theory, launched in 1989. The idea was to promote racial tension as endemic and incurable (except through Marxist revolution). This is recently infiltrating American public education, promoting their new buzz-word doctrine, White privilege.
Ethnic persecution and privilege have always existed. The Irish (as white as you can be) faced “no Irish need apply” signs everywhere in the 1850s, and were mercilessly marginalized. Gypsies are still hated in Europe, not for their color, but for their culture. Native Americans were “persona non grata” during over a century of conflict in our early history.
These neo-Marxists today are overtly trying to cultivate conflict and division, from past flaws that have faded away, in order to promote their Marxist revolution. They want everyone divided into social classes, with no individuality. They are trying to resurrect, through our public schools, the failures of past centuries, for political gain.
However, American privilege certainly does exist today. A billion people around the globe attest to this reality, by their willingness to take any opportunity to come to America. They are arriving every day, yearning for two simple things: Liberty and opportunity. Theresa and I have traveled globally for thirty years. America is still the least racist society we have seen, and it is where so many wish to live. This has nothing to do with skin color, but everything to do with our Constitutional Republic. We are privileged to be American Citizens because we have been given a legacy of liberty and a culture of opportunity. It is ours to squander or preserve.
