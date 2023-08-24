Town Hall Camping Conversations: As always, this is just my opinion and, as always, I learned something new! Here’s my summary of takeaways:
* We wouldn’t be having the difficult discussions and decisions around camping if we didn’t live in a nation that puts individual rights above government control (however imperfectly executed...). Authoritarian systems imprison “unfits” that include homeless and mentally ill along with our friends, family and colleagues who speak out against the government just for speaking out. Yikes!
* The court cases defining this new requirement for cities specifically tell us that no camping ordinance means camping is *allowed* -- anywhere, any time, under any conditions on public property which includes parks, sidewalks, right-of-ways, and meridians. So, waiting to get sued by *not* having an ordinance seemed like a bad idea to everyone on council.
* Homelessness is not an invitation to commit crimes, but we need the public to continue to report issues they see.
* Our police, despite being only 2-person teams on any shift, are making strides getting people to follow the rules, and in many cases enabling them with information they need to get out of a difficult situation
* Our community said no to parks and residential areas, so we had to put our burden on the commercial areas. We choose close to police and city hall. We hope that having limited hours which forces people to move around will be an inconvenience. So far, so good, although we don’t know what the future will bring, so council is committed to revisiting as we need.
* The city can change aspects of the ordinance so that events can still happen in and around Harbor Street. The event permitting process will be ample time for businesses to ensure that camping in that area will either be moved or start much later to accommodate the event. (Nice! Hey, Power Sports, have a food trucks event, please!)
