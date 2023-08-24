Town Hall Camping Conversations: As always, this is just my opinion and, as always, I learned something new!  Here’s my summary of takeaways:

* We wouldn’t be having the difficult discussions and decisions around camping if we didn’t live in a nation that puts individual rights above government control (however imperfectly executed...). Authoritarian systems imprison “unfits” that include homeless and mentally ill along with our friends, family and colleagues who speak out against the government just for speaking out. Yikes!

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments