As a former classroom educator, I am concerned about the stand both school districts seem to be taking regarding COVID. I personally know of school staff, including classroom teachers, who refuse to get vaccinated. While they may see this refusal as their "right," in my opinion they are sadly misguided.
It is their obligation to keep everyone they may come in contact with safe. As a parent it is my right to know whether or not my child's classroom teacher and support staff are vaccinated, and it is, at the very least, the obligation of the district to inform me so I can determine whether or not my child will attend school in person or online.
Thank you.
Joanne Moss
North Bend
