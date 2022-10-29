As your public servant for the past 45 years, it has been my privilege to serve you and operate within the workings of the county and state government. With that background and knowledge, I would make the following recommendations for this upcoming elections.
Measure 111- Vote NO. They claim it will provide health care for all. Much like the previous 110 measure, the claim has no foundation, organization or structure to make this idea work. In other words vote for it now and we will figure out how to make it work later. More importantly- where is the money to pay for all of this going to come from? You know it will come from you!
Measure 112 – Vote NO. The removal of slavery from the constitution is worthwhile, however the negative impact it would have on state and local programs would be devastating. Community Corrections would not be able to have cleanup crews for public service sentencing and jails would not be able to have work crews without having to pay inmates, parolees or probationers for the work they were assigned.
Measure 113- Vote No. During the past few years the legislator has been held by a super majority. Without the ability to stop very bad legislation by walking out we would now be in a position of paying for and waiting years for the courts decisions from litigation to address those one sided decisions.
Measure 114- Vote No. By what reason should a citizen be required to obtain a permit to exercise a GOD given, Constitutional Right? This is clearly an unconstitutional requirement that was, and will be rejected by the Supreme Court after years of litigation. The claim that this has proven to reduce gun violence is a lie! One just needs to look at New York, Chicago, Los Angles, Philadelphia and Atlanta to know this claim is not true. All these places have greater gun restrictions than the rest of the country, yet always lead the nation in gun violence.
Coos County Sheriff - Vote Gabe Fabrizio
He is the only candidate that is trained, educated and fully qualified to hold the Office of Sheriff.
