In response to my recent offer to meet publicly to engage peaceable, edifying dialog with Kamryn Stringfield who publicly, confoundedly uses the pejorative ‘fascist’ referring to people I know as loving, kind, generous and gracious: Ru Khalsa implied rather murkily in this very paper that such a meeting would be of benefit only if I would first qualify myself by reading a bevy of writings that would presumably enhance my insight regarding non-binarism.
While this reading list is indeed tempting, I also wonder: If we are to take Ru’s idea at face value, wouldn’t it follow that to qualify engagement with me, Ru should study Dr. Thomas Sowell’s “Discrimination and Disparities” or “Wealth, Poverty, and Politics?” How about Milton Friedman’s “Free to Choose,” or Hayek’s “The Road to Serfdom?” My final and most offensive (I’m sure) suggestion would be “Sex Change Regret” by Walt Heyer, former surgically-reassigned transgender male-to-female who realized the true source of his pain and unhappiness and changed back after eight years. It’s a gripping story of the pain suffered by some people living this life, inspiring great compassion among those who read it.
It would surprise me if Ru or Kamryn could reasonably articulate my beliefs regarding many topics – let alone the line of reasoning used to arrive at those beliefs. Conversely, people I hang out with have a pretty good handle on not only what our friends of different beliefs think, but also the values that underpin those beliefs. I know this from engaging open, honest, peaceable dialog without pre-conditions, with people who hunger and thirst and bleed and sweat and love and hurt just like me, but who have different ideas about things.
People lash out in anger or hatred, casting aspersions at other souls they don’t even know, because of fear: Fear of the unknown, of one’s own vulnerabilities, of death, of so many things. But perfect love casts out fear, as the Bible tells us. So again I invite Kamryn to engage, with Ru if wished, in an open, public discussion to find our common ground.
Rod Taylor
Bandon
