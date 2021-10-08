I am a white male American and am a father of two. My children fill my world with love and joy. I have friends of every ethnicity witch I love dearly, I coach kids sports and volunteer my time to public functions, with the desire to help my community
In my yard you will find an American flag that I hold dear to my heart. You will also find a Confederate flag, which reminds me of a terrible war that Americans fought on this land. It also reminds me of a great man that died with his union blues on, leaving his widow and children behind because he chose to fight for freedom. It reminds me to never forget our past.
There's a flag that explains my dislike for our current president. It’s my opinion and is just that, "my opinion." I have a black labs flag that flies high on my flag pole, my companion dog, my friend and just a good dog. I think he makes me a better person. Any person that has ever had a lab has to understand that. The last flag is a image of a AR-14. It represents the 30/30 my dad gave me when I was 14. I believe in the right to bear arms and I want the ability to protect my family and friends. I don't own aAr-14, but I couldn't find a flag with an image of a 30/30. So it's silly, but my flags all mean something to me and they represent who I am.
If u see them and see something else, well now that's u seeing what you want to see and that's who you are inside. Now you all know what's in my heart and what my flags mean to me.
Catholic Tom
Thomas Williams
Bandon
