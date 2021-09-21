Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
Today, people are more disconnected from the land and people who grow their food than ever before. They are often unaware of our dedication to the land, to both preserve our resources and hand down our business to future generations.
We employ a variety of sustainable practices to improve soil quality, manage weeds and invasive species naturally, use water efficiently and save energy. By investing in a state-of-the-art irrigation system, we are able to use one-third of the water of traditional systems. Additionally, rather than using chemicals to control invasive species, we have a goat herd that grazes and manages vegetation.
In addition to managing unwanted vegetation, we carefully plan and rotate the crops we grow to increase nutrients in the soil.
I invite people to visit my ranch to see firsthand the way our cattle are cared for and to show them how we tend to the land so it will be around for generations to come.
My family takes great pride in knowing that we are providing the world with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.
Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it is produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.
Bill Hoyt
Cottage Grove
