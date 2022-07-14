This past July 4th, I enjoyed watching the fireworks displays and entertainers from many large cities that were televised on several channels. I was struck by the sizable crowds but the one that gathered at the Capitol impressed me with their colors and enthusiasm for celebrating the birth of our nation, celebrating the ideals our country stands for. Plenty of red, white and blue costumes, flags, etc. - but no guns! No assault weapons on display! Quite the contrast with the crowd that gathered on Jan 6, 2021.
Which crowd genuinely loves this country and which crowd is mesmerized by a charismatic charlatan? Please RepubliQans, wake up and realize there is so much more to love this country for than your guns. And presidents come and go irrespective of whether a particular election was “stolen.” There are so many other important aspects to America that we enjoy.
Terry Moore
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In