Well here we go again with the library. The voters have spoken but they just won’t take no for an answer.

Unlike the ending of Dr. Seuss’ green eggs and ham, we do not like it anywhere, period! Brick and mortar is obsolete in a world where your phone holds all the knowledge of mankind. So it’s not about knowledge then what? Any answer to the “then what” will lead to either a nostalgia for times gone by or an agenda for “services” not library related. None of which we want.

