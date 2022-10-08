According to court documents, the defendant is alleged to have twice assaulted a man because he was a volunteer reproductive health care clinic escort. The charges stem from two separate incidents both on October 13, 2021, which occurred at the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center on Locust Street in Philadelphia, where Houck allegedly assaulted the victim, a 72-year-old man.
Investigating a federal felony violation takes time. During that investigation it may be that Mr. Houck was deemed sufficiently obnoxious/armed/whatever to warrant the arrest method chosen.
While it remains to be seen if Mr. Houck will be found guilty of these charges, that he did in fact commit two separate assaults on one individual is not really at issue, only whether he will be held accountable for them.
What is interesting is that The World would run a syndicated op-ed
that conflates politically-inspired persecution from a well deserved indictment and soon-to-be trial, in which the author plainly states that Mr. Houck has done nothing that can be tried in any federal or state court. That is nonsense.
18 U.S. Code § 248 - Freedom of access to clinic entrances, is a federal statute. Mr. Houck did commit two separate violations of (a)(1) of that statute with enhancement for bodily injury, which made his second assault a felony. He can, and will, be tried in a federal court.
This same statute affords the exact same protections from interference to Mr. Houck and his religiously inspired protest.
