I do not know how most other North Bend property owners feel about our City Council supported school bond measure 6-192, but, I can tell you that after almost five years of fighting with our present, and former city council over their incessant attempt to pry more and more money out of us, I for one, have had enough.
We pay enough property tax to handle what a city our size needs.
We pay a fee for cleaning city street drains that haven't been cleaned in at least four years.
We pay a $15 a month Public Safety Fee for what we were told would be more police officers. At that time, we had 21 officers. We now have two less than 16, thanks to our police chief and captain resigning. We are paying a $15 fee for less officers than we had before.
We are also paying a levy to repair our city pool, even after the council “managed” to find over a million dollars they forgot they already had.
I don’t know about you, but, I do not trust our N.B. City Council or their latest hastily picked city manager.
I do not trust their decisions, and I most certainly do not trust them with a $48.3 million dollar bond. This tax increase could not have come at a worst time, both for property owners, and renters as well, who would certainly be effected as well.
Vote no on Bond Measure 6-192. We have had enough of levys, fees, bonds and taxes. Just like the rest of us, it’s time our city council learns to live within their means.
Douglas Bankler
North Bend
