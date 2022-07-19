Our coastal region is blessed to be by located by the mighty Pacific ocean and its proximity to thousands of acres of forests, dunes and rivers. The increase in population and changes in our climate have subjected our communities to pressure on how we allocate these precious resources going forward. In doing so, all sorts of local, state, federal and tribal agencies come into play in coming up with proposals on how to best utilize, protect and preserve these resources for the fishing and the timber industries, hunters, walkers, cyclists, horse riders, birders, rafters, and all other members of our communities.
In order to be an active participant in the decisions made by these agencies, we need to be informed of the proposals they issue affecting our communities, as well as the comment period given to the public. We have many members in our communities whose livelihood depends on fishing. and in jobs connected to timber. The Confederated tribes need forewarning as well on matters affecting their cultural practices. Telling us after the proposal has gone thru several revisions is counter productive. We need The World to be more vigilant and alert us of governmental proposals as soon as they are proposed so that all members of the community can comment if they so choose.
