Well this was all predictable enough. Flying the Pride flag caused controversy. Who’d have thunk it? People are writing in complaining the city council capitulated to the radical Christian right. Well that should bring a balance because by flying the Pride flag they capitulated to the radical secular left.

The proper thing to do would have just to have said “NO”. We fly the American flag because we are all Americans, the end. It’s called neutral and centrist. But our city leaders are neither and that is the problem. Just take a close read of our mayor’s statement. He believes the city has freedom of speech and woke speech is appropriate and worth fighting for. Some counselors truly believed this issue would cause no trouble. Other ones were much wiser. So we are paying the city attorney to research whether the city can fly the flag legally. Nice use of resources.



