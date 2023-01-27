Well this was all predictable enough. Flying the Pride flag caused controversy. Who’d have thunk it? People are writing in complaining the city council capitulated to the radical Christian right. Well that should bring a balance because by flying the Pride flag they capitulated to the radical secular left.
The proper thing to do would have just to have said “NO”. We fly the American flag because we are all Americans, the end. It’s called neutral and centrist. But our city leaders are neither and that is the problem. Just take a close read of our mayor’s statement. He believes the city has freedom of speech and woke speech is appropriate and worth fighting for. Some counselors truly believed this issue would cause no trouble. Other ones were much wiser. So we are paying the city attorney to research whether the city can fly the flag legally. Nice use of resources.
I have been running my small business here for 30 years and come across all types. There are many clients I believe to be gay. I say I believe because they come in and I call them things like Mike and Karen. They refer to me as John. We sometimes talk about life and a bunch of things we have in common but we don’t discuss who we sleep with. Any more than I do with other clients I believe to be straight. So I can only guess.
The Pride flag flying crew are a tiny minority of a small minority. Just like the Christian flag bunch are. All the rest of us, gay, straight, black, white, Christian and atheist are simply humans who are sharing this time on earth together with respect and dignity for each other. With more in common than different.
It’s the noisy trouble making fringes that are the issue on both ends and our city should yield to neither. Unless of course our elected officials are in one of those groups. Then they should step aside and let others lead.
--------------------------------------
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In