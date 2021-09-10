On January 31, 1971, local residents – like people all across the country – watched as three astronauts blasted off towards the moon on Apollo 14, preparing to make the third lunar landing. Four months later, Stuart Roosa, one of those three astronauts, was in Coos Bay, celebrating the mission’s success with an official NASA parade in his adopted “hometown” of Coos Bay. The legacy of this connection survives in a myriad of small ways, from the plaque hanging in the Coos Bay City Hall, to the location on Weyerhaeuser’s tree farm named in honor of the astronauts. However, much of this important history has been overlooked and forgotten.
This upcoming January 31, we commemorate the 50+1 anniversary of Apollo 14 and its “Coos Bay connection.” Plans are currently underway to honor this occasion with programming and a small exhibit at the Coos History Museum and with the Oregon Space Grant Consortium through Southwestern Oregon Community College. Many area residents have memories and stories to share – we would like to document these oral histories and preserve them. Anyone who would like to talk about this project or would like further information are invited to contact us: apollo14.cbconnection@gmail.com or 541-435-1177.
Becky Soules
Coos Bay
