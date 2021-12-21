With the death of Jordan Cove gas project, let us take a moment to reexamine the opportunity(s) Montana coal export offers the Coos Bay community.

Montana has decades of coal available for export. Places like noncommunist Tawain have a demand and trade center for said coal, and Coos Bay has an under-utilized port with a rail link to Montana coal. The hang up is government that sees no political advantage in maximizing Coos Bay's port in this way.

I bet a state like Idaho would maximize its use of a port like Coos Bay, they might even desire a railroad that more directly connected Boise, Montana, and international ports like Coos Bay. The federal government might even find a roadway capable of exporting decades worth of Montana coal, that helps to reduce the national debt/trade imbalances, and provides long-term family employment, worthy of its eminence.

A'eron Blackman

Reeesport

5
1
0
1
0

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments