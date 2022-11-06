Election season is tough. It seems like this time of year, we are flooded with information on the candidates and why they should or shouldn’t be elected to serve the voters. It’s always a little complicated to know if what you are hearing is a fact or merely an opinion impersonating a fact. The North Bend Mayor’s race has been no exception. Briggs’ campaign is full of misinformation and disinformation.
I encourage everyone to visit both Jessica Engelke and John Briggs’ websites and see directly how they feel about the issues that are important to us and what they have to say. Briggs is negative and offers no real solutions. Some of John Briggs’ recent comments seemingly indicate that he believes downtown North Bend was better 20 years ago than it is today. He claims every storefront was full, businesses supported each other, and things were good. But wait! During his time as mayor, he claimed the reason for supporting consolidation was that North Bend desperately needed jobs and was in financial despair. There was no talk of a thriving downtown, quite the opposite. Both statements can’t be true. So what is it, John? Were you lying then to push voters into consolidation, or are you lying now to push voters into supporting your campaign?
