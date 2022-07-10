I’m here to speak up in defense of the Pride Flag. Not everyone thinks homosexuality is evil, or that gays are bad people or “pedophiles.” One’s sexual identity and preferences are just a small part of who one is.
Who else’s life is affected by that? Long as one isn’t a sexual predator, it should be of no consequence to anyone else. If those not fitting the heterosexual mold hadn’t been maligned, ostrasized and abused for so long, by gender bigots targeting them along with our so-called legal justice system, there would be no need for a gay pride movement to counter all that hate. The Pride flag wouldn’t even exist.
I for one am tired of all this culture war BS. Seems to me we’ve much bigger fish to fry if humanity is to even have a future. I think some folks just need to get a grip on the fact that people have differences, and differences are OK. Some people are straight, some are gay, some in between. Some people are white, some are black, some in between. Some are religious, some not. Some politically conservative, others not so much.
Gee wouldn’t it be nice if we all learned to just live and let live, be respectful and kind, and mind our own business.
Doro Reeves
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In